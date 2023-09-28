HC tells KMC to clear encroachments in front of its head office

he Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed Kolkata Municipal Commission (KMC) to clear the encroachments in front of their head office. The court further extended the time for filing the affidavit by the civic body by three weeks.

The advocate representing the petitioner pointed out that in front of KMC’s head office, the entire road has been encroached on by vendors. The court noted that it is not clear as to why the KMC has not taken any action to regulate the vending, more particularly, in front of its head office.

“It is rather unfortunate that such a situation is prevailing in front of the head office of KMC which authority is expected to ensure that the streets and public places are kept free from any encroachments,” the division bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya observed.

In the report filed by the advocate general, the steps taken by the town vending committees were mentioned and it was found that these committees in 104 local bodies have identified and recommended 663 vending zones and in respect of the remaining 24 local bodies, the process is on.

In terms of the provisions of street vendors (protection of livelihood and regulation of street vending) 2014, recommendations made by the town vending committees have to be considered by the respective urban local bodies and a declaration has to be issued, clearly demarcating the vending and non-vending zones.

The bench directed the respective urban local bodies to issue declarations within six weeks after considering the recommendations of the respective town vending committees which are said to have identified 663 vending zones in 104 local bodies.

“Upon such declaration being issued, the authorities will have to ensure that the street vendors strictly abide by the declaration...,” the bench observed.

With regards to the 24 local bodies in which the town vending committees are yet to identify and recommend the vending and no vending zones, six weeks were granted to complete the process and make recommendations to the local bodies which will issue declarations within four weeks.