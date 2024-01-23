HC summons former WBSSC chairman

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday summoned the former West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairman Soumitra Sarkar. He has been asked to appear on January 24.



The matter was heard by Justice Biswajit Basu, who directed the personal appearance of Sarkar. A status report regarding the investigation of a criminal case that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting was submitted in a sealed cover.

In an earlier hearing of the case, counsel for the petitioner, referring to a section of the affidavit filed by the Assistant Secretary of WBSSC, submitted that Jasmine Khatun who participated in 12th RLST was recommended for appointment on November 5, 2019 long after expiry of the panel prepared on the basis of the result of 12th RLST. It was further submitted that recommendation was made at a time when her husband was the Chairman of the concerned Regional Commission.

The court had then asked the Commission to produce the recommendation memo of Khatun. On December 1 last year, the Court directed the District Inspector of Schools (S.E.) of Bankura District to lodge an FIR with the concerned police station in respect of the appointment of Khatun after her appointment was found to be “highly doubtful and prima facie appears to be illegal.”

On December 21, Khatun had filed an appeal against the December 1 order. The main grievance was that observations were made against her without being given any opportunity of hearing and the matter was scheduled for January 22. The SIT was also asked to appraise the court of their progress in the matter.