HC stops ‘conversion’ of school playground

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has stopped construction of an Anganwadi centre that was allegedly being carried out at a playground adjacent to a primary school and which would have left no place for the children to play.

A parent approached the court alleging that a primary school playground was being encroached upon and constructed. The plaintiff’s lawyers argued that according to the Centre’s Right to Education Act, it is necessary that every school has a playground. The playground concerned has been there for almost 50 years.

The lawyer for the District Primary School Council admitted there needs to be a playground there.