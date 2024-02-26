HC stays police proceedings against senior official of news channel 

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted stay on further proceedings in the case filed against a senior official of a prominent vernacular news channel for allegedly ‘promoting enmity and conducting public mischief’ for 12 weeks.

The senior advocate representing the petitioner Suman De had made a prayer for a stay of the proceedings. In granting the same, Justice Kausik Chanda observed: “In dealing with the bail prayer of another journalist this court has already observed that in the current situation in Sandeshkhali, the freedom of the press is crucial. The press must be allowed to function freely without any fear of reprisal or intimidation.”

It was submitted that the petitioner and the news channel repeatedly clarified that the news telecast was done by mistake due to a communication gap between the advocate and the concerned correspondent of the channel. An apology was also tendered after the West Bengal Police through its legal advisor sought for it.