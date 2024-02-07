HC stays formation of SIT in Sandeshkhali violence probe

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday stayed the formation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) with regards to the Sandeshkhali incident, where a mob had attacked the ED officials while they were en route to raid the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the alleged ration scam.

The SIT comprised both state police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The ED however had appealed for the investigation to be transferred to CBI from state police and appealed against the order of SIT formation at the Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam. The matter was taken up by the Division Bench on Wednesday and it held that ED had challenged the single judge order on SIT constitution on the grounds that ED had not prayed for the transfer of the predicate office. The Bench further observed that the Single Bench had opined that involvement of the central agency in the current case would be imperative considering the local police’s handling of the matter.

The appeal was on whether state police should be part of the SIT. The Division Bench observed that it will hear both parties and till then stayed the SIT formation, while also specifying that the state police should not probe the matter.

Justice Jay Sengupta had directed for the SIT to file a progress report of the probe on February 12. The ED’s counsel had prayed for the transfer of investigation to the CBI and claimed that the central agency does not have faith in the probe conducted by Bengal police.

The Single Judge had directed that the SIT will be jointly headed by a SP rank officer of CBI and SP of Islampur Police district Jaspreet Singh. CBI has been directed to give the name of the officer by Thursday.

Three ED officials were gravely injured after hundreds of villagers stormed the area chasing away the ED officers and the central forces from the place on January 5.