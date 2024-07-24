HC shocked over ‘fake transfer order’ for 14 primary teachers

Kolkata: Shocked over a list of ‘fake transfers’ of several primary school teachers, Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to inform the court about the genuity of the transfer order memo in question that was previously termed as “forged” by the then joint secretary, department of School Education (Elementary Education Branch).



The Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing a matter based on a petition where the petitioner, an assistant teacher of Chaksatan Primary School in Malda district, Subrata Kumar Dey, was supposed to be transferred in February 6, 2021 to Gopalganj Junior Basic School in the same district but till date the transfer order, signed by the “Joint Secretary to the Govt of West Bengal”, has not been effectuated. The petitioner urged the state government for the implementation of the transfer order but till date received no reply.

Justice Sinha was apparently shocked when the counsel representing the Primary School Council submitted in court that the memo in question (840-SE/EE/10M-27/2021) is a “fake one” as informed through an email dated March 30, 2021 by the joint secretary, Department of School Education (Elementary Education Branch). The Council was requested not to take any action based on the said memo. It came to light that the fake transfer order had names of at least 14 primary teachers, including that of the petitioner. On the contrary, the petitioner’s advocate, reacting to the joint secretary’s email forbidding the Council from taking any action based on that fake list, submitted in court a communication dated April 8, 2024 where the additional secretary, School Education Department, allegedly requested the chairman of the Council to take appropriate action as per extant norms.

Noting the discrepancy between these two sets of communications, Justice Sinha directed the counsel representing the state respondents to take specific instructions with regard to the genuity of the subject transfer order and submit the same in court on the next hearing date.