HC sets Feb 15 deadline for Chingrighata Metro work

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday fixed February 15, 2026 as the deadline for completion of a stalled stretch of the Orange Line Metro project at Chingrighata while directing the state to communicate its decision by January 6.

The court directed the state government and traffic police to decide on two consecutive weekend night traffic blockade dates required for the erection of the metro piers

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul was hearing a PIL over the delay in the erection of three metro piers at the Chingrighata crossing. The court noted that Metro services are operational between New Garia and Beliaghata, but the incomplete work has prevented the extension of the line up to Salt Lake Sector V.

The petitioner alleged that despite earlier directions of the court and a joint meeting of stakeholders, the required no-objection certificate for traffic diversion had not been granted.

The bench observed that a delay in the completion of a sanctioned infrastructure project deprives the public of its benefits and leads to escalation of costs, which ultimately affects the state exchequer.

The court recorded that pursuant to its earlier order, a joint meeting of stakeholders had resulted in an understanding on fixing dates for erection of the piers but it was not implemented.

Minutes of a subsequent meeting showed that police authorities declined to grant weekend night traffic blocks during December and until January 20, citing anticipated traffic pressure during year-end festivities and the Gangasagar Mela. The bench observed that India is a country of festivals, with one festival followed by another, and that traffic congestion is a continuing phenomenon. It noted that postponing infrastructure work on such grounds cannot indefinitely delay completion of a public project. While reiterating that courts ordinarily do not interfere in administrative decisions, the bench said intervention was warranted as the earlier undertaking had not been honoured and no resolution had been reached.

The state’s prayer to stay the order was rejected.