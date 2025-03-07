HC sees ‘police reluctance’ in giving Bratya security inside JU

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has expressed concern over what it called “reluctance on the part of police authorities” in providing security to state Education minister Bratya Basu during the chaos that unfurled on the premises of Jadavpur University (JU).

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was approached on Friday by the Trinamool Congress MP and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee seeking to change the date of the hearing of the matter relating to Jadavpur University. He submitted that he would be arguing on behalf of the state on February 13.

Justice Ghosh said he would hold the state responsible for not giving security to the minister. “I will hold the state responsible…No security to the minister… I am worried. I told the AG (Advocate General) also. Complete reluctance on the part of police authorities…” Banerjee submitted there is an order of a division bench in a matter of 2014 concerning the security situation at Jadavpur University which directed for the installation of police pickets there and curb entry of outsiders without permission. However, the University has not done anything, he said. Justice Ghosh asked: “How many PSOs (personal security officers) were injured on that date? Ministers have personal securities. If somebody touches the body of the minister it should be by crossing the securities concerned.”

Banerjee replied PSOs don’t accompany elected representatives at all times which includes a party meeting. He said this is not inconvenient for all and asked Justice Ghosh if he has any practical experience since situations for judges are different. “What is the use of giving security then to the Cabinet ministers? I would have understood if the securities were overpowered, injured, and thereafter they reached the minister…Mr Banerjee, you got to accept there is a reluctance,” the bench said, adding once a person accepts a Cabinet post he has to follow the protocol. Banerjee said: “In a university, inside a college, as a matter of policy...never any police is posted unless the administration informs…even the intelligence people are not send…”