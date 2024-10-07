HC seeks state’s response in plea for FIR against Vineet Goyal

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought the response of the state government on the plea seeking the registration of FIR against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal for allegedly revealing the name of the RG Kar hospital rape-murder victim to the media.



The Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Bivas Pattanayak also sought the response of Goyal and that of the appropriate authority of the Central government.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani submitted that Supreme Court (SC) had clarified that the High Court would be able to take up other aspects of the matter, aside from the rape and murder investigation. He also claimed that the alleged act by Goyal is criminal in nature and it is this aspect which the petition wishes to address. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for Goyal, submitted that the supplementary affidavits filed by the petitioners were served on them in a belated manner and thus they would require time to file a response. She also claimed that SC did not give any specific reply to Jethmalani but just heard his submission and “moved on”.

The High Court bench said: “We have been told that a clarification was sought from the SC. As we note that the application is still pending, we have doubt in our mind whether we would be entitled to proceed with this matter independently, when the SC is seized of the matter. We say so because the SC has passed directions to remove the name and identity of the victim from the internet earlier. The question would be whether the allegation in the petition which was prior to the SC order would hold”.

The Bench directed the respondents to file their responses by November 13, with advance copies on the petitioners, and listed the matter on November 14, 2024.