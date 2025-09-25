HC seeks reports from CESC, KMC on electrocution deaths

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed CESC Ltd and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to submit detailed reports on the series of electrocution deaths that followed heavy rains and waterlogging in the city on Tuesday.

The court asked the Sanjiv Goenka-owned private power distribution utility to explain its role and measures taken, while KMC was told to report on the steps adopted to keep the drainage and sewerage systems functional.

The directive came from a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Apurba Sinha Roy, which took suo motu cognisance of the tragedy. The case was registered amid rising public concern after at least ten people died in electrocution incidents across Bengal—eight of them within Kolkata—when exposed electrical wires came into contact with flooded streets. During the proceedings, the bench also sought clarity from the state government on its stand regarding compensation for the victims’ families. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation from the state to each bereaved family. She further pressed CESC to pay an additional Rs 5 lakh and to provide employment to one dependent of each victim. Banerjee stated that if the power utility refused to extend jobs, the state would step in to make such appointments.

“Eight people from Kolkata and two from other parts of Bengal died in Tuesday’s natural calamities. I have urged CESC to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each family. No amount of compensation can make up for the loss of life,” Banerjee said during a Press conference. She added: “Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure that people do not suffer because of this. They may do business here, but are they modernising their system? They should deploy people to the field and fix these issues.” Speaking to a news channel on Tuesday morning, she said: “CESC has to take responsibility for these deaths. They are doing business here, but modernisation of facilities is being carried out in Rajasthan. Despite repeated reminders, they are not addressing it here. I am tired of telling them. Is it not the duty of CESC to be more mindful?”

CESC, which holds a monopoly in electricity distribution in Kolkata and Howrah, came under sharp criticism from both the Chief Minister and citizens over the alleged lapses. The court, while refraining from immediate conclusions, made it clear that responsibility must be fixed and preventive measures detailed in the reports to be filed before the next hearing.

The tragedy has triggered an intense debate over urban infrastructure, civic preparedness, and corporate accountability, as grieving families await justice and relief.