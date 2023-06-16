HC seeks report on steps taken by cops to assist candidates file nominations

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the counsel representing the state to submit a report on steps taken by the police to comply with the court’s earlier order on the O.C. Basirhat PS to ensure that the petitioners are assisted in filing their nominations.



“Counsel for the State shall obtain instructions and make appropriate submissions before this Court on the steps taken by the police to comply with this Court’s order. It shall also be explained as to why appropriate steps should not be taken against the police officers concerned,” Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed.

An affidavit containing a video recording of a person who was apprehended by local villagers on Thursday was submitted at court on Friday.

In the video recording, the apprehended shooter stated that he was hired for a sum of Rs 5,000 allegedly by an ISF MLA. “This Court would have normally expected the Basirhat Police Station to at least lodge an FIR since after the firing incident and consequent death,” the court observed.