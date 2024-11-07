HC seeks report on Rajabazar violence, tells state to ensure peace in festive season

Kolkata: On the issue of alleged communal violence in the city’s Rajabazar area, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state to submit a report and ensure peace is maintained in this festive season which includes the upcoming Chhath and Jagaddhatri pujas.

The bench of Chief Justice (CJ) TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was hearing a plea by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari and one practising advocate on the violence in Rajabazar area during Kali Puja.

His counsel submitted that on November 1 (Kali Puja and Diwali) tension broke out in Rajabazar where a community faced a wave of violent assaults, including brick batting, arson, vandalism of pandals and deities etc.

It was submitted that a Gurudwara was also attacked on the next day. The counsel said two journalists were also arrested for showing

the violence.

Advocate general (AG) Kishore Datta, representing state, submitted it was not a communal violence but a feud between two individuals which created a violent situation.

He submitted that one Surinder Pal Singh alias Gogi had unleashed his dog at one Md Irfan who suffered bites.

Singh then got a sword from his home without provocation. People from the other community started gathering.

The police arrived at the spot but Singh went inside his house and came out with a firearm. He fired shots, injuring a policeman.

Police somehow managed the situation and arrested 23 persons. Six FIRs were registered. “We have no reports of Gurudwara being attacked,” the AG submitted.

The AG also submitted that although politicians can file PILs, the court must circumspect while viewing a plea by ones engaged in criticising the state government on a daily basis. Such pleas could be used for political mileage.

Observing that he has not seen any LoPs filing PILs in his home state, the CJ said the Bengal LoP must not exhaust himself since he holds a responsible position. The court said it is the responsibility of the state to ensure that people celebrate festivals with usual fervour without any hindrance.

The counsel of Adhikari was also asked to hand over to AG a pen drive with footage of the violence.