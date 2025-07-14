HC seeks report on NDPS court infra in Andaman and Nicobar

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to submit a report on the status of setting up an exclusive court for trying cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The High Court Administration placed an affidavit stating that various works related to making the exclusive NDPS court operational have been pending with the administration for a considerable period. It was also submitted that the pendency figure received by the Principal Bench showed 358 NDPS cases pending.

The division bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Smita Das De directed the Registrar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to file a report regarding the infrastructural facilities available and whether any financial sanction had been received from the administration for creation of an exclusive NDPS court. The report is also to indicate whether, in view of the number of pending cases, there is a requirement for such a court. The court directed that this order be immediately communicated to the Registrar of the Circuit Bench at Port Blair for information and compliance. The Registrar has been directed to remain present on the next date of hearing in

virtual mode. The Registrar is also to communicate the order to the Finance Department of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration and seek their views.

The order records that the Andaman administration was not represented at the hearing.

Counsel appearing on behalf of the state, submitted on instruction that funds had not yet been released. The court granted three weeks’ time to enable the release of funds, if not already done. It also directed the Finance Secretary to file an affidavit regarding compliance with the order.

The matter has been listed for hearing after three weeks.