HC seeks report from state on ration distribution scam-related cases

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday sought a report from the state on police stations which have registered cases related to alleged ration distribution scam.



According to a news agency, Justice Jay Sengupta wanted to know from the state whether other police stations in the state apart from five police stations have registered complaints of the alleged ration distribution scam. The Enforcement Directorate had requested for six cases filed in five police stations to be handed over to CBI. The matter will be next heard

on May 13.

They reportedly came across the six FIRs being investigated by the state police in connection with the scam during their own probe. ED claimed that state police have not taken action against anyone in the case. Furthermore, they claimed that the investigation was closed despite there being evidence.

The Central agency is investigating the financial corruption related to the alleged scam. They have arrested state minister Jyotipriya Mallick, businessman and close aide to Mallick , Bakibur Rahman as well as the former chairman of Bongaon Municipality Shankar Adhya.

Out of six FIRs, two were reportedly filed in Kolkata while the remaining four in Nadia district. The ED informed the court that they had written to the State Police DG seeking the progress of the cases.

High Court in February granted an interim stay on police investigation in the alleged ration distribution scam cases till March 5. Justice Sengupta had earlier observed that if the police investigation in the alleged scam is still going on, it needs to be suspended for the given time.