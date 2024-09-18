HC seeks report from state govt on DYFI leader’s arrest

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to submit a report on Thursday in connection with the arrest of DYFI leader and CPI(M) state committee member, Kalatan Dasgupta.

The Bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj was hearing the matter on Wednesday, where the counsel for Dasgupta, advocate Bikashranjan Bhattacharya, questioned the legality of the arrest.

Two persons, Sanjib Das and Kalatan Dasgupta, were arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on junior doctors protesting in front of Swasthya Bhavan at Salt Lake. The arrest came after an audio clip was floated by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, alleging conspiracy to attack junior doctors.

Dasgupta’s counsel said that the police took suo motu action in arresting Das and subsequently, after interrogating him, got hold of Kalatan’s name. He reportedly raised questions on whether Kalatan’s name was present in the FIR before his arrest. It was submitted that the police allegedly took action against Kalatan on the basis of suspicion. Further, the complaint, on the basis of which he was arrested, carries a three-year sentence and hence a notice under Section 41 (A) of CrPC was to be served by the police but in this case, such was allegedly not done. Demanding bail for Kalatan, his counsel alleged that police first made the arrest and then searched grounds for it.

The advocate general Kishore Datta, representing the state, however, opposed the argument and submitted that police is not required to serve such a notice in all cases. He submitted that Kalatan’s phone number was found from the call records of Sanjib Das.

After hearing both sides, the court directed the state to file a report by September 19, Thursday. Dasgupta was taken into custody on September 14. He was produced along with Das at the Bidhannagar Court and subsequently taken into police custody.