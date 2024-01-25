HC seeks report from Secondary Education Board on rescheduled timing for Madhyamik exams

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) stating the reason for rescheduling the timing for upcoming Madhyamik examination.

Madhyamik examinations are scheduled to take place from February 2 to February 12. The decision to reschedule the timing was taken on January 18. According to an earlier notification, the Madhyamik exam was supposed to be held from 11:45 am to 3 pm, which was later changed to 9:45 am to 1 pm. Justice Biswajit Basu sought answer from the Board on why the timings were changed so close to the exam dates.

“The Board is for the students. Board is not for the administrators,” Justice Basu remarked after an explanation was given by the lawyer representing the Board that the decision to change the timing was taken after an all stakeholder meeting. The writ petition was filed by a teachers’ organisation challenging the rescheduled timing of examination. A representation on the same by the petitioner is pending before the Board president. Justice Basu on Wednesday gave an opportunity to the Board to explain the rescheduling and directed them to file a report by Thursday. The matter is scheduled to be heard at 10:30 am on Thursday. The exam timings have also been changed for Higher Secondary examination and High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil. On an earlier occasion, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee had said that the decision was taken for different operational reasons including post examination process. “This is being done for the convenience of all including teachers, students, staff and officials associated with the examinations,” he said.