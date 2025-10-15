HC seeks police report on attack on BJP MP Murmu

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the police to submit the case diary and investigation report in connection with the alleged attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu during his visit to flood-affected areas in Nagrakata, North Bengal.

The matter will be taken up for hearing on October 27 before the Jalpaiguri circuit bench. The directive came while the court was hearing a petition seeking transfer of the probe from the local police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) observed that it would not be appropriate to hand over the probe to another agency at this stage. The court, however, instructed the police to place the progress report and case diary before the bench and said the matter would be heard in detail by a regular bench later this month.

During proceedings, Advocate General Kishore Datta, appearing for the state, informed the court that a public interest litigation on the same incident had been filed before a division bench of High Court in Kolkata, seeking a similar transfer of investigation.

That matter, he said, is also listed for hearing shortly. Counsel for the petitioner contended that the present case was filed by different individuals and sought a probe by both the NIA and the Central Bureau of Investigation, citing doubts over the impartiality of the local investigation.