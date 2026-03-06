HC seeks historical proof in Vande Mataram PIL

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the petitioner in a public interest litigation (PIL), challenging a recent notification by the Central government on the national song Vande Mataram, to place “sufficient evidence” on record regarding the historical basis for adopting only the first two stanzas of the song.



A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul asked senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, appearing for the petitioner, to substantiate submissions that historically only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram were recommended for official use. The court fixed March 23 for the next hearing.

The PIL challenges a recent notification issued by the Union Government of India mandating that the full six-stanza version of the national song be played before the national anthem at government functions, schools and state ceremonies.

During the hearing, Bhattacharya submitted that Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore had advised that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram be adopted for public occasions, contending that the remaining stanzas could affect communal harmony. He further argued that this approach was later reflected in the decision of the Constituent Assembly of India while recognising the song.

Representing the Centre, additional solicitor general Asok Kumar Chakrabarti questioned the maintainability of the PIL, alleging that it had been filed for “personal reasons”.

He also argued that issues concerning the national song were linked to national sovereignty and security and asked whether courts could adjudicate on such matters.