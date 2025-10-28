HC seeks Finance Secy presence to address judiciary fund crunch

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal Finance Secretary to hold a meeting with the Registrar General of the High Court to address long-pending administrative and infrastructural issues affecting the judiciary.

Taking on record the reports filed by the Chief Secretary and the Registrar General, the Division Bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi observed that although meetings were held on October 15 and 22 between state officials and the High Court administration, “there are scopes for improvement.”

The court noted that both sides had exchanged detailed e-paper books outlining pending requirements, but key concerns remained unresolved.

During the hearing, the judges’ attention was drawn to the fact that BSNL bills of the Calcutta High Court amounting to over Rs 5 crore had remained unpaid for nearly three years.

The Bench was informed that while administrative approval had been granted for Rs 2.94 crore to cover internet facilities, several other financial clearances were still awaited.

The court directed the Finance Secretary, along with any other officer of his choice, to personally attend a meeting with the Registrar General on October 29 at 10.30 am to review each of the pending items mentioned in the e-paper books.

It further ordered that if issues remained unresolved by that date, another meeting must be held on November 6, where the Finance Secretary’s physical presence would be mandatory.

The Bench emphasised that the state must clearly communicate its stand on every item discussed and submit a follow-up report when the matter is listed next on November 10.

The court’s direction comes amid concerns over financial bottlenecks and administrative delays hampering the functioning of the High Court and subordinate courts in the state.

By seeking the direct involvement of the Finance Department’s top official, the Bench signalled its intent to ensure accountability and timely resolution of these institutional challenges.