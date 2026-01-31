HC seeks EC, state report on poll booths infra

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the Election Commission and the Bengal government to submit reports within a week on a public interest litigation raising concerns over preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections.



The PIL was filed by BJP’s West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya, who alleged that a state government undertaking had sought to withdraw midway from executing crucial infrastructure-related work connected to the conduct of the polls.

Hearing the matter, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul observed that the Election Commission is empowered under the Constitution to ensure that all necessary infrastructure and logistical facilities are put in place for the smooth conduct of elections.

The bench noted that any lapse at this stage could have a bearing on the electoral process, with the Assembly polls in West Bengal due within the next few months.

Bhattacharya contended that the government-owned firm, Macintosh Burn Limited, had expressed its intention to pull out of the project without completing the assigned work.

The bench directed all parties to place their respective reports on record within a week.

The court said the matter would be taken up for further consideration after

examining the responses, signalling close judicial scrutiny of election preparedness in the state.