HC seeks CCTV installation roadmap from Jadavpur Univ

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Jadavpur University (JU) to file an affidavit detailing a time-bound plan and roadmap for installing CCTV cameras across the campus, deploying security personnel and conducting a comprehensive security audit.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul asked the university to begin the installation process without delay and submit a progress report on the next date of hearing, scheduled for November 28. The court was informed that the state government had already released the first tranche of funds required for the CCTV project.

Counsel appearing for JU confirmed that the university had received the amount and identified around 30 locations on campus where cameras are to be installed. The bench instructed the deputy commissioner of police (South) to commence work on the installation. The officer has been asked to coordinate with

university authorities to ensure that the process moves ahead as planned. The matter will be reviewed again next week.