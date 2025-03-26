HC seeks case diary in Panagarh incident

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed production of the case diary in the next hearing in the matter relating to the car accident at Panagarh in February which killed a dancer-cum event management professional.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was hearing a writ petition where the counsel for the petitioner registered an objection with the Kanksa Police Station probing the case.

The state counsel submitted that the matter doesn’t involve any eve-teasing since at least three persons have deposed before the judicial magistrate claiming the same. It was submitted that the statement of the mother of the deceased was forwarded to Kanksa Police Station. The counsel claimed that the eve teasing and attempted murder claims were based on hearsay of the incident.

The court said the Kanksa Police Station case is being monitored by the deputy police commissioner. “Probe is for unearthing the truth…When persons lose their near or dear ones there are always emotions involved…” the bench said.

On claims of production of the case diary the judge said that it will anyway be produced by the Advocate general in the next hearing. The court directing that it be produced, listed the matter for hearing on April 1 when it will be heard with another connected matter involving alleged misreporting on the incident.