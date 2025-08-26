HC seeks affidavit on Durga Puja grant utilisation by clubs

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit within 48 hours giving a detailed account of how many registered clubs, which had been receiving Durga Puja grants till last year, had submitted utilisation certificates and statements of expenditure.

The court also asked the state to spell out in its affidavit what action had been taken against those who defaulted in submitting the accounts.

A division bench of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Smita Das De issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation alleging that many of the 20,000-odd registered clubs in Bengal had not submitted any accounts despite repeatedly drawing government funds for organising Durga Puja. The bench indicated that it would have to “think otherwise” about clubs that continued to receive money without furnishing utilisation certificates.

The judges referred to earlier orders of the High Court, which had made it mandatory for recipients to provide such accounts.

“How many committees have not filed the certificates? Despite that, are they still receiving funds? If necessary, stop their grants,” the court observed.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, appearing for the state, argued that the High Court had never questioned the government’s decision to extend grants to Puja committees. He urged the court to take up the matter after the upcoming Durga Puja, when the state could submit a more detailed affidavit. The bench, however, declined, remarking: “What is the importance of this case after the Puja?” Dutta informed the court that in March 2023, more than 500 committees had been listed for receiving grants, of which 36 failed to submit certificates. He said the state would file a detailed response in the next hearing, including whether action was taken against the defaulters.

The bench fixed the next date of hearing on Wednesday.