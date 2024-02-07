HC seeks affidavit from state in ‘supernumerary post creation’

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday sought an affidavit from the state in connection with the creation of supernumerary posts for recruitment of teachers. The matter will be heard on Monday.

Justice Biswajit Basu observed that amidst this all, schools and students are suffering and not anyone else, including the ones sitting on the street. “As soon as they (candidates) get an appointment, they would want to get it transferred near their house…I am concerned about the students. No one is concerned about them,” he observed.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had stayed Calcutta High Court’s orders directing a CBI probe into the motive behind an application filed by the West Bengal School Service Commission before a single-judge bench seeking permission to create the posts.

The Advocate General on Wednesday submitted that the posts are mainly for candidates on the waiting list. On social media, Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh stated that a positive step is being taken towards untangling the problems arising towards the recruitment. He stated that despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee making all arrangements for recruitment, the deserving candidates were stuck in the tangle of unfair cases by the opponents. He hoped that the problem would soon be sorted out.

The School Education department created 1,600 supernumerary posts — 850 posts for Physical Education and 750 posts for Work Education. A job seeker had raised a complaint with regards to this. Justice Basu on Wednesday asked the state to file an affidavit stating who will be given the job through creation of the supernumerary posts.