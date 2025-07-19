HC restricts Martyrs’ Day rallies between 8 am & 11 am

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday restricted the movement of Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Martyrs’ Day event processions between 8 am and 11 am on July 21 to prevent traffic congestion in central Kolkata and ensure smooth access to offices and the High Court.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh passed the order while hearing a petition seeking either relocation or restrictions on the Martyrs’ Day rally organised by TMC at Dharmatala. The court directed the Kolkata Police to ensure that no processions enter the city jurisdiction during the restricted period and that there is no inconvenience to office-goers. “I direct that all human processions which are entering the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Police would be allowed till 8 am on July 21. An hour would be granted for settling. From 9 am to 11 am, the police must ensure there is no congestion on routes leading to the High Court and offices in central Kolkata,” Justice Ghosh stated. The processions can continue thereafter from 11 am, the court directed.

During the hearing, the Advocate General, representing the state, argued that some degree of disruption was inevitable during mass gatherings or visits by dignitaries, but assured the court that steps would be taken to mitigate inconvenience. He also questioned the political neutrality of the petitioners, alleging they were aligned with a party in power during the 1993 incident.

Petitioners submitted that permissions had been previously denied for gatherings of even 200 people at the same location, whereas the expected turnout on July 21 could reach nearly 10 lakh approximately. They raised concerns over potential traffic disruption and obstruction of access to key offices and courts.

While the court did not stay the rally, it sought affidavits from the parties involved and imposed the time restriction to facilitate unhindered movement of office-bound individuals in central Kolkata on the day of the rally. The rally is organised annually by TMC in memory of the July 21, 1993 incident, when 13 Congress protestors were killed in police firing during a protest at Writers’ Buildings.