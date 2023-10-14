HC restores responsibility of Mithilesh Mishra

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday restored the responsibility of investigating the cases related to the money laundering in state to Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) assistant director Mithilesh Kumar Mishra. Justice Amrita Sinha earlier directed ED’s director that Mishra will not be entrusted to investigate any case arising in the state. A close-door hearing reportedly took place on Friday where only counsels of Mishra and ED were allowed to be physically present. It was reported that the counsels and joint director, who joined the hearing virtually from the agency’s headquarter at New Delhi, pleaded for the restoration of charges to Mishra.