HC reserves order on transfer of criminal cases against Shahjahan to ED

Kolkata: The state government, on Thursday, raised questions about the conviction rate of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a hearing of a case regarding the alleged atrocities on women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali at the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court.



According to a legal news agency, on Thursday, at the hearing of an appeal to handover the probe of atrocities on women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju appearing for the ED sought for the records of all criminal cases against Shiekh Shahjahan to be transferred to them. The Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya were hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking an independent investigation into the alleged violence on women and land grabbing by suspended Trinamool Congress leader of Sandeshkhali, Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates.

The High Court has directed the Advocate General (AG) to place on record the cases against Shahjahan before the Court, after which a call would be taken. The court has kept the order on reserve.