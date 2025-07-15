HC reserves judgment on pleas against single-bench order

Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday reserved judgment on appeals over a single-bench order that directed the state government and the West Bengal Central School Service Commission to proceed with a selection process for school teachers.

The judgment was reserved after arguments by the parties concluded before a division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen.

As per direction of the bench, also comprising Justice Smita Das De, the state government, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the SSC produced before it the copies of the affidavits filed before the Supreme Court in the school jobs case, in which nearly 26,000 jobs were annuled on account of a tainted selection process.

Appearing for the state during Monday’s hearing, Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted that the notification for the recruitment of teachers was as per the modern-day requirement and the benefit of students.

He stated that the notification published on May 30 for the recruitment of teachers for West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools was in accordance with law.

Dutta also asserted that the petitioner before the single bench, who claimed to be a candidate, had no locus standi to move the court over the matter.