HC reserves interim order on Guv defamation suit case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday is learnt to have reserved its interim order post-hearing of the defamation suit brought by Governor C V Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



The bench of Justice Krishna Rao was hearing the case on Monday. It was reportedly learnt that Banerjee’s counsel opposed the plea filed by the Governor for an interim order for a direction upon Banerjee and the others against making any further comment on the issue under contention.

Banerjee’s counsel is learnt to have argued that her client did not make any defamatory statements but has merely made a statement based on what is already available in the public domain which concerns two allegations of sexual harassment against the governor made by two women. Hence, it was argued that Banerjee merely exercised her freedom of speech in saying what she said.

Her counsel further said he was ready to state on affidavit the names of women who expressed such apprehensions.

Banerjee’s lawyer submitted that she merely echoed the apprehensions of women over certain alleged activities in Raj Bhavan.

Bose’s counsel on the other hand is learnt to have argued that two MLAs had won the byelections and was set to take oath. This fell under matters of state administration. Why was a separate matter (sexual harassment allegations) linked to this? he questioned.

In the backdrop of a tussle between the state and Raj Bhavan over the oath-taking ceremony of two elected MLAs in the bypoll, the Chief Minister, during an administrative meeting in the state secretariat on June 27, reportedly said that women have informed her they are afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there. Following her remarks, the governor had reportedly stated that those holding high offices such as the Chief Minister should refrain from making “erroneous and slanderous” comments.

Later, it was reportedly learnt that besides the Chief Minister, Trinamool congress leader Kunal Ghosh and the two newly elected TMC legislators —Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar and Reyat Hossain Sarkar from Bhagawangola — were also named in the suit.

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had made an allegation of molestation against Bose, following which the Kolkata Police started an enquiry.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a Governor during his/her term in office.