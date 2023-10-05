HC removes principal of Jogesh Chandra Chowdhury Law College

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday removed the Principal of Jogesh Chandra Chowdhury Law College, Sunanda Bhattacharya Goenka and another professor Achina Kundu for allegedly not fulfilling the criteria of the University Grants Commission (UGC).



It was alleged that despite Sunanda not being National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) qualified she was appointed as the principal. On Thursday Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered to remove Sunanda for not having the qualification desired. However, the court also stated that if Sunanda can prove that she has all the necessary qualifications through an affidavit, she will be reinstated.

This apart it was also alleged that for some vested interest, hooliganism was allowed inside the college premises. Regarding the issue, a complaint was lodged at the Charu Market Police Station in 2018.

On Thursday Justice Gangopadhyay directed the Commissioner of Kolkata Police to find out and produce the accused persons before the court on October 9 at 2 pm.

The court has also engaged a lawyer identified as Arka Kumar Nag who will go to the college with local police and put the principal’s chamber under lock and key on Friday.