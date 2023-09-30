HC removes ED assistant dir from teacher recruitment scam probe

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to remove its assistant director Mithilesh Kumar Mishra, who was investigating the primary teacher recruitment scam, from the investigation.



The court directed ED to engage Mishra in some other case but he should not be investigating any cases arising in the state.

The Single Bench stated that on September 25, the court had interacted with Mishra who was “unable to provide satisfactory answers” to the questions put forward to him by the court.

“On such interaction, the Court is convinced that the said officer will not be competent enough to handle the instant recruitment scam case which is of such huge magnitude. The said officer showed lack of confidence to investigate the matter involving highly influential politicians, members of the Parliament and film industry, bureaucrats, businessmen etc. Investigation in the instant case ought to be conducted by thoroughly trained, experienced, efficient investigating officers,” it was observed.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed the Director of ED to immediately assign the job entrusted to Mishra to some other “competent, dedicated officer”. Mishra was directed by the court to hand over all files and documents in relation to the case to the supervising deputy directors.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who the ED said is the CEO of Leaps and Bounds, was summoned by Mishra to appear on October 3 in connection with a probe into the alleged scam.

However, Justice Sinha observed that the investigating officers will take the necessary steps to follow up and conclude the investigation at the earliest.

She further directed the ED Director to take immediate steps to engage a fresh investigating officer in the matter so that the enquiry and investigation which is scheduled on October 3, and thereafter, is not hampered in any manner whatsoever.