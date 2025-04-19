HC rejects Suvendu’s NIA probe prayer in Murshidabad violence

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has rejected the prayer of Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari for an NIA probe into the Murshidabad violence.

The bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury observed on Thursday that the prayer of NIA at this stage is not considered in view of the fact that no adequate materials were placed before the court.

In the order uploaded late on Thursday evening, the bench observed that in any event, the Central Government has a power to direct NIA investigation suo motu if it is of the opinion that the schedule offences have been committed which is required to be investigated under NIA Act of 2008.

“It appears that the Central government is yet to take a decision on this aspect of the matter. Our observation shall not stand in the way of the Central government to exercise its power suo motu if situation warrants,” the court observed. As to whether Central forces should continue to remain stationed in the affected areas, the court observed that “the deployment of Armed Forces of Union for the use of the civil administration can be made if it is a disturbed area in the opinion of the Central government.”

The court said that in the instant case although the Central government has not formed any opinion but having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case, the court had directed the deployment of the Central Armed Forces to prevent escalation of violence. “We have not curtailed the power of the Central government. It has the authority to deploy Central Armed Forces if the situation warrants,” the court observed.