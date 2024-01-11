HC rejects PIL of BJP

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the BJP in connection with the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali.



The Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya observed that the case was filed based on media reports only. No research was done on the incident before filing the case.

The court also mentioned that the Central agencies have considerable powers and they know how to tackle these kinds of situations.

The Chief Justice further observed that filing a case based on media reports is meaningless. Therefore, the court does not think that this case has any acceptance.

The BJP had approached the High Court on Monday regarding the Sandeshkhali incident. They drew the attention of the Division Bench led by the Chief Justice. Lawyer Sushmita Dutta Saha filed an application seeking speedy hearing following which the hearing was

fixed on Thursday.