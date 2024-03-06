HC rejects bail for accused in Jalpaiguri Municipality pension scam

: The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court has denied bail to Aranjit Ghosh, the accused in the Jalpaiguri Municipal Corporation pension fund embezzlement case. The decision was rendered by a Division Bench comprising Justice Mousami Bhattacharya and Justice Prasenjit Biswas on Wednesday.

Saikat Chattopadhyay, Panel Public Prosecutor of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench, explained: “Following the filing of the complaint, the police conducted an investigation leading to the arrest of the accused, his son Anirban Ghosh and wife Shrabani Ghosh. Presently, the son and wife are out on bail.

Aranjit Ghosh had also applied for bail, but the bench denied his petition. The circuit bench has also mandated the conclusion of this case within the next six months.” The allegation against Aranjit Ghosh, a former employee of the municipality’s Pension department, involved opening multiple accounts in banks using the names of conservancy staff. This was done under the false pretense of securing a monthly grant of Rs 5,000. Subsequently, the names of these employees were added to the list of pension recipients and the pension funds were illegally transferred to those accounts.

In April 2022, the Jalpaiguri Municipality initiated an internal investigation after stumbling upon certain anomalies.

The inquiry exposed Aranjit Ghosh’s systematic embezzlement, channeling funds into the bank accounts of 11 individuals, including his wife and son, from 2011 to March 31, 2022, totaling Rs 81 lakh 40 thousand. Chairperson Papia Pal filed a case against Aranjit Ghosh at Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station, leading to initial investigations by the local police. However, the case was later handed over to the CID for further examination.