HC rejects APDR’s petition for stall at Kolkata Int’l Book Fair

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday rejected the writ petition of the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) in the case where it moved the court for not getting a stall at the upcoming Kolkata International Book fair.

The bench of Justice Amrita Sinha was moved by the organisation alleging that the Publishers & Booksellers Guild is not permitting it to set up a stall at the upcoming International Kolkata Book Fair.

The counsel for APDR said that it is the oldest active civil and democratic rights organisation in the country and had previously set up stalls at the book fair. It was submitted that the entire process of the Guild allotting stalls to applicants is not transparent since there is nothing in written form.

The counsel for Guild submitted that there has been a policy change this year whereby the Guild, in a bid to keep track of participants in the book fair so as to ensure no untoward incident happens, requires the applicant to submit their licence/registration certificates. The APDR is not a registered body, it was submitted.

The court noted that the organisation is not a registered body. Further, it noted that the fair is for booksellers and publishers and the organisation fits neither category.

On the question as to whether a writ petition is maintainable against the Guild, the court, after taking into account the opinion of the Advocate General, observed that writ petition against the Guild is not maintainable since it is a private body and is not performing any public duty or work.

Dismissing the petition, the court directed the organisation to approach the competent forum for remedy if so advised.