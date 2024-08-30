HC refuses to stay release of ‘The Diary of West Bengal’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday declined to stay the release of the movie “The Diary of West Bengal”, observing that Bengal is a tolerant society and one can always choose not to watch it.



The Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was hearing a petition which requested for stay of release of the movie on August 30 on the grounds that it made depictions which are communal in nature and due to the present volatile situation, it would be better to defer its release for the time being. The court said: “Courts have repeatedly held that if you want to watch the movie, watch it, if you don’t then don’t. We are in a democratic setup.. any healthy criticism is welcome.

Who is this public interest litigant?…Let the aggrieved persons come and approach us. West Bengal is a tolerant society.

People in Bengal have endured pain for years and are now immune to this.. ..Where are we headed.. if you want, we will admit it and keep it pending...”

The court said: “We are prima facie not inclined to entertain the writ petition.”

With the counsel of the petitioner proposing to make a detailed submission, the court listed the plea for further hearing after three weeks.