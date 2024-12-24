HC refuses to intervene in new case by victim’s parents

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court said Tuesday refused to intervene in the new writ petition filed by the parents of the RG Kar rape and murder victim demanding further probe by the CBI which allegedly did not take into account certain aspects of the case during the probe.

The Bench of Justice Tirthankhar Ghosh was told by the CBI counsel that it has already submitted three probe status reports before the Supreme Court after a chargesheet was submitted in the case. The bench observed that the Apex Court is in seisin of some of the issues associated with the investigation of the case along with the other issues relating to the medical profession. Further, in a separate writ petition related to RG Kar case that was before the division bench of the Calcutta High Court presided by the chief justice (CJ), CJ TS Sivagnanam had directed the CBI to file periodical reports as to the progress of probe and the first report in a sealed cover shall be filed on the next date of hearing.

The bench of Justice Ghosh observed: “…as a matter of judicial discipline, I direct the petitioners to seek clarifications from the appropriate forum before proceeding with the merits of the writ petition.” The matter will be next heard on January 15. In their petition, the parents said they are aggrieved by and dissatisfied with the ongoing investigation and the manner in which the trial is being conducted based upon “farce investigation”.

They prayed for a further investigation on the basis of the available records and documents so as to include the other suspects into the list of the accused and also make a transparent and unbiased investigation under the supervision of the High Court.

The CBI charge sheet had named Sanjoy Roy as the prime suspect who committed the crime on the intervening night of August 8-9. The then principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh and former Tala police station OC Abhijit Mondal were also named. They were accused of destroying evidence. Both of them recently got bail with the CBI failing to place chargesheet against them within 90 days.