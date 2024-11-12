HC refuses to hear Sandip Ghosh’s bail plea

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday refused to hear the bail plea of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, who was arrested by the CBI in the financial irregularities case and shown arrest in the rape and murder case.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was approached on Monday by Sandip’s lawyers who made a plea for bail and submitted that his detention is illegal.

The counsel said that Ghosh was sent to judicial custody on October 7 and was supposed to be again produced on October 21 before the special CBI court.However, due to Puja vacations, the special court was closed. Due to this, Ghosh was supposed to have been produced before the CJM but he wasn’t and neither did CBI

seek his custody. Sandip was again produced before the special court on November 4. The court said that the writ court cannot entertain this petition which ought to be taken up before a revisional court.

The Single Bench directed that if the petitioner is aggrieved by any order of the special court, the jurisdictional revision court having determination to assess legality/illegality of the said order would consider the same. Sandip Ghosh was granted leave to canvas such issues before the appropriate forums.