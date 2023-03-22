HC refuses to grant stay on Group-C counselling

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused to grant a stay on the Group C recruitment counselling.

The 842 candidates whose recommendations were cancelled had approached the court with a plea to grant a stay on the counselling of the vacant post.

Justice Subrata Talukdar ordered that no stay will be granted.

After publishing the list of candidates and cancellation of their recommendation as ordered by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the West Bengal Central School Service Commission is scheduled to start counselling candidates for the vacant Group C positions from Thursday (March 23).

The lawyer for the candidates whose recommendations were recently cancelled sought a departmental inquiry against the Commission, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and District School Inspector. Another lawyer raised questions on the credibility of the OMR sheets recovered by the CBI. Countering this, the CBI counsel said that there should be no suggestion that the OMR sheets recovered were tampered.

Earlier, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered recommendation cancellation of 785 candidates as well as 57 candidates. In 2016, a total of 2,037 people were appointed to Group-C. In a case filed last year, it was alleged that many workers were illegally appointed to Group-C posts.