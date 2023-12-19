HC refuses to change Dec 24 date of TET

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to grant a prayer by BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and another student for a change of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam which is scheduled to take place on



December 24.

Submitting that the programme, ‘Ek Lakh Gita Path’ at the Brigade Parade Ground in the heart of the city, will be attended by the Prime Minister and will lead to the congregation of a large number of people, counsels for Ghosh and an examinee prayed that the date for the examination be changed.

It was learnt that the second petitioner, a student, also sought to attend the programme to be organised in the Maidan area and hence prayed for a change of date.

Holding that the directions sought cannot be granted, the court observed that the authorities of the state government and the Kolkata Police will ensure that the examinees are not disrupted in any manner from reaching the

five centres.

It was submitted that there will be 773 centres for TET exams across the state, of which only five are in Kolkata. These centres are at Chetla, Narkeldanga, Jadavpur, Shyampukur and Sinthee. None of the five centres are near the venue where the event is scheduled to take place.

“In our considerate view, it is for the appropriate authority namely the education board and the academicians and the administrative authority to take into consideration all factors before fixing a date for the examination,” the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya observed.

Additionally, the Transport department was also directed to provide adequate transport facilities to the students to ensure that they are not held up in the traffic.