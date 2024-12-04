HC quashes criminal case against child rights workers

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court quashed a criminal case against workers of a child rights NGO who were appointed by the state’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC), North 24-Parganas to probe a complaint by a mother that her minor child was being detained and abused at her matrimonial home.

The bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) was moved by the NGO workers (petitioners) against whom criminal cases were lodged by the in-laws. In the case, the mother complained before the CWC about the alleged detention and abuse of her four-year old son. She also expressed apprehensions about the mental

health of her son.

The CWC had appointed the NGO workers concerned to conduct a home study of the complainant’s matrimonial house as well as her paternal house and submit a report. They submitted a report claiming they were misbehaved with by the in-laws who also lodged a police complaint that the petitioners forcefully and illegally trespassed into their house.

The CWC had directed a second home study of the mother’s matrimonial home.

The petitioners learnt they were implicated in another police case under sections of IPC by the members of the matrimonial home.

They were accused of trespass and pushing a female member of the house.