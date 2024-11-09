HC puts interim stay on suspension of 7 medicos

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday put an interim stay on the suspension of seven medical students of Burdwan Medical College & Hospital by the college council on charges of ragging.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta observed that those seven students would be able to attend the classes but not enter the students’ hostel.

The court observed that if these seven students faced any hurdle in attending the classes, they would be able to approach the local police station in the matter. The next hearing of the matter has been scheduled for November 11. Some students of Burdwan Medical College & Hospital lodged a complaint against these seven students accusing them of ragging. Acting on the complaint, the college council barred these seven students from attending classes or entering the students’ hostel.

The suspended students moved Calcutta High Court challenging the decision of the college council. The counsel for the petitioners argued that the suspension decision was one-sided since it was without giving the seven accused students to put forward their version.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had questioned the decision of the college council of R.G. Medical College & Hospital to suspend 51 doctors on charges of “threat culture”