HC puts interim stay on single bench order of scanning nominations of 82 ISF candidates

Kolkata: The Division Bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday imposed an interim stay on the order of Justice Amrita Sinha who had asked the state poll panel to scrutinise and review the rejected nomination papers of 82 candidates from Bhangar in South 24-Parganas.



The interim stay by the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court on the single bench order has made it clear that these ISF candidates will not be able to contest in the Panchayat elections scheduled on

July 8.

The division bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Rai Chattopadhyay will hear the matter after 15 days, so as of now the 82 candidates most of whom had filed nominations in Gram Panchayat will not be able to contest in the July 8 polls.

These 82 candidates from Bhangar had claimed to have submitted their nomination on behalf of ISF and alleged that their names had disappeared from the website of the Commission.

They had moved the high court and Justice Amrita Sinha had ordered a fresh scan of the nomination of the rejected 82 candidates.

The poll panel had said that the nomination papers of these candidates were cancelled as they had submitted the same after the deadline.

On Monday, these candidates moved the Division Bench alleging that the Commission had not done the needful after Justice Sinha’s direction.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday had already turned down the plea of 19 CPM candidates from Bhangar to contest in the Panchayat polls.

They had alleged that their names had disappeared from the Commission’s website even after their nomination filing.