HC pulls up ED over its ‘lackadaisical probe’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday reprimanded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on its lackadaisical probe in the alleged recruitment scam case.



The ED on Tuesday informed the court that more property has been found in connection with the case. The ED lawyer has been directed to submit a detailed report in the next hearing, which is reportedly on March 12.

During the hearing, the lawyer representing ED submitted that some properties have been identified and the process of confiscating them has also started. Justice Amrita Sinha questioned why it was taking the central agency so much time to identify the property.