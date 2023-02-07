HC pulls up CBI over time taken to probe SSC recruitment case

KOLKATA: Justice Biswajit Basu criticised the role of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment corruption case.



Justice Basu bombarded the central investigative body with questions on actions taken by CBI against conspirators who tampered with the OMR sheets and the time that is being taken to investigate the case. He questioned the lax attitude of the CBI in investigating the roles of the accused in receiving money in exchange for jobs.

The judge directed the CBI to complete the investigation soon as SSC is unable to start the recruitment process because of the pending cases. Thus, the vacancy remains the same.

Dissatisfied with the work of CBI, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had earlier ordered the removal of the present Investigating Officer (IO) of the CBI team in the primary teacher recruitment case.

Justice Gangopadhyay had also directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) to take action. The case will be further heard on February 1. The judge sought three names on that day for the position of the new investigating officer of the team.

Not only with the primary recruitment corruption, the Calcutta High Court has

shown strong displeasement with the CBI’s investigation of the recruitment corruption of class IX-X teachers.