HC pulls up CBI over job scam probe

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday expressed its annoyance over the investigation of the teacher recruitment scam case and mentioned that the pace of the investigation is not up to the mark.

The Central agency has been directed to investigate the case with due diligence.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday CBI submitted a report at the Calcutta High Court Single Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha where it has been mentioned that the Central agency did not get the CCTV footage of the Presidency Correctional Home as the Superintendent mentioned in a report that he had not retained any copy of the footage.

It was also mentioned in the report of the Superintendent that the original CCTV footage is in the custody of the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court.

CBI has informed the court that due to not having the CCTV footage they cannot proceed with the investigation in connection with Kuntal Ghosh’s involvement.

After the hearing, Justice Sinha allowed CBI to make a copy of the CCTV footage that is in custody of the Registrar General by June 19 and continue with the investigation.

Also, the Superintendent of Presidency Correctional Home has been directed to keep a strict vigil on Ghosh and preserve the CCTV footage so that it can be produced when the court demands it. The next date of hearing of the case has been fixed on July 14.