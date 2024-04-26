HC: Provide compensation of Rs 5L each to victims’ kin

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the state to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of each of the victims of Garden Reach building collapse incident.



The court also directed to provide compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh to each of the injured persons. On Thursday while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the Division Bench of the Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya reportedly reprimanded the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for failing to stop illegal construction in the city. The Bench also criticised the KMC and the state administration mentioning that political willingness is also needed along with administrative willingness to stop illegal constructions.

On Thursday, the Chief Justice told the KMC lawyer that despite there rules mentioned in the book, those are useless. He also opined that the officials must be given a free hand. Apart from KMC, the Division Bench also expressed its annoyance over not complying with the High Court orders properly about the illegal construction in Bidhannagar area.