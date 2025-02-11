HC: Prompt trial will reinforce people’s faith in justice system

Kolkata: Observing that corruption in high places has a serious impact on public confidence in the affairs of the state, the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, said a prompt trial of persons accused of corruption would reinforce the faith of people in the justice delivery system.

The bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth was hearing the matter relating to the alleged financial irregularities in the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. The bench observed that the accused who are in custody, including Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar, have a right to fair and speedy trial which is an unexceptionable necessity for administration of justice. The CBI submitted a report on their supply of documents to the counsels of the accused as directed by the high court last Friday. The agency submitted that it will also supply the scanned copies of such documents which are being relied upon by the prosecution.

The report highlighted that the trial court judge observed that the counsel for Sandip Ghosh was making baseless accusations against CBI in relation to deficient copies.

The High Court bench directed the CBI to supply an index consisting of list of witnesses, list of documents and paginate the relied upon documents. In the event the document is a voluminous register, etc., the number of pages of the said register may be indicated.

Noting that the trial court has set the next date on February 12, the bench directed the trial court to fix another date to consider the submissions of the parties in respect of the scanned documents supplied and pass appropriate order on the submission of the parties. The matter will be next heard on February 18.