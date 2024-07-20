HC: Primary school teachers with Madhyamik qualification & below 50% in HS can undergo D.El.Ed training

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed that untrained primary school teachers with Madhyamik exam qualification and ones with less than 50 per cent marks in Higher Secondary (HS) exams, must be permitted to undergo two years of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) training.



The Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing a petition that came in the wake of a decision taken by the Commissioner, School Education Department and president, West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on June 25, 2024 for sending untrained teachers for D.El.Ed training. A minimum 50 per cent marks in the HS exam was the requirement to apply for it.

The petitioners are candidates who participated in the 2009 recruitment process but were only appointed in 2021. Most of them have either cleared only Madhyamik exams or have below 50 per cent marks in HS exam. On July 9, 2024 when they applied through the portal for the training, they could not submit their online applications as the minimum requirement was 50 per cent marks in HS exam.

The counsel representing the petitioners informed the court that at the time of their recruitment process (2009) such training for two years was not a requirement and the minimum qualification required was Madhyamik certificate.

The counsel also informed the court that the 50 per cent marks in HS exam criterion has put those candidates in the lurch who have only cleared Madhyamik exams and now cannot afford to lose their jobs. It was also highlighted that these teachers wouldn’t have faced this problem had their appointment not been made only in 2021.

The court was informed that due to allegations of favoritism, manipulation and nepotism against the Council (DPSC North 24 Parganas), the then Governor of Bengal had cancelled the initial recruitment and a de novo examination was conducted in 2014 for the recruitment which was cleared by the petitioners but the respondent Council sat on the approved panels for appointment. It was only after the candidates moved the High Court that the panel was published in 2021 and appointments were made.

Relying on orders passed by a coordinated bench of the High Court dated July 10 and 11, 2024, where the condition of obtaining 50 per cent in HS was condoned by the court, and taking into consideration instances of Madhyamik passed candidates given appointments, Justice Sinha directed that in-service teachers with the Madhyamik qualification and teachers having less than 50 per cent marks in the HS exam will be entitled to undergo the D.EL.ED training.

“The district-wise bar in taking admission is also waived. It will be open for the Commissioner of School Education to extend the date for filing the application for obtaining admission in the training course. The matter is made returnable on July 23, 2024,” it was stated.