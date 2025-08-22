HC: Preserve CCTV footage in lawyer ‘assault’ case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the deputy commissioner of police, Bidhannagar East, to preserve CCTV footage of the site where a lawyer and his son, a law student, were allegedly assaulted by a police officer. The commissioner of police was also asked to ensure that the accused assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Tushar Kumar Chandra, is not assigned duty until further orders.

The order was passed by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on a writ petition filed by advocate Manujendra Narayan Roy and his son. The petitioners alleged they were assaulted by the ASI of Bidhannagar (East) Police Station. Lawyers at the Calcutta High Court and CAT’s Kolkata Bench have announced a boycott of proceedings on August 22 in protest.

The court directed CCTV footage of August 20 and 21 be preserved. The matter will be heard again on August 25. During the hearing, additional advocate general Amal Sen produced documents, including a general diary entry, medical reports of police personnel, and photographs of the officer’s injuries treated at Salt Lake Sub-Divisional Hospital. Counsel for the petitioners said the lawyer’s son would visit the police station to sign a written complaint earlier sent by e-mail. Police confirmed both the lawyer and the officer have lodged complaints.